Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

‘Is Governor a Mere Puppet?’ Bihar Civil Service Exam Questionnaire Asks Students

An official put the blame on the teacher responsible for setting the paper, even as he said there was nothing wrong with the question, except that words like "kathputli" or “puppet” were avoidable.

News18.com

Updated:July 15, 2019, 4:45 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
‘Is Governor a Mere Puppet?’ Bihar Civil Service Exam Questionnaire Asks Students
Representative image.
Loading...

New Delhi: A question in the Bihar civil service examination wanted students to answer if the governor’s role in the politics of India, particularly in the state, was that of a “puppet” or “kathputli”.

According to a report in NDTV, the question was in the General Knowledge paper of the main examination and asked students to “Critically examine the role of the Governor in state politics of India, especially in the context of Bihar. Is he just a puppet?”

Soon after, Bihar Public Service Commission officials clarified that its members had no role in it. An official put the blame on the teacher responsible for setting the paper, even as he said that there was nothing wrong with the question, except that words like "kathputli" or “puppet” were avoidable.

There was another question in the same paper that asked students to look into the pro and cons of a large number of parties contesting in an election.

In the recent past, the state has had a number of embarrassing moments as far as school and public exams are concerned and has been condemned for rampant cheating practices either ahead or during the exam or at the time of paper checking.

In 2016, an Intermediate Arts topper had said political science taught cooking, while two other toppers were also unable to answer basic questions on subjects that had topped in. In another case, three examinees were arrested for allegedly cheating using messaging application WhatsApp during an entrance exam.

Soon after, the government imposed several restrictions and adopted strict invigilation practices following which half the students were unable to clear the examinations. However, reports of cheating have continued to pour in from the state.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram