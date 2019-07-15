‘Is Governor a Mere Puppet?’ Bihar Civil Service Exam Questionnaire Asks Students

New Delhi: A question in the Bihar civil service examination wanted students to answer if the governor’s role in the politics of India, particularly in the state, was that of a “puppet” or “kathputli”.

According to a report in NDTV, the question was in the General Knowledge paper of the main examination and asked students to “Critically examine the role of the Governor in state politics of India, especially in the context of Bihar. Is he just a puppet?”

A question was asked in the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Examination (Mains) yesterday, that reads,"Critically examine the role of Governor in the state politics in India, particularly in Bihar. Is he a mere puppet?" pic.twitter.com/Q1fabkqNEj — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2019

Soon after, Bihar Public Service Commission officials clarified that its members had no role in it. An official put the blame on the teacher responsible for setting the paper, even as he said that there was nothing wrong with the question, except that words like "kathputli" or “puppet” were avoidable.

There was another question in the same paper that asked students to look into the pro and cons of a large number of parties contesting in an election.

In the recent past, the state has had a number of embarrassing moments as far as school and public exams are concerned and has been condemned for rampant cheating practices either ahead or during the exam or at the time of paper checking.

In 2016, an Intermediate Arts topper had said political science taught cooking, while two other toppers were also unable to answer basic questions on subjects that had topped in. In another case, three examinees were arrested for allegedly cheating using messaging application WhatsApp during an entrance exam.

Soon after, the government imposed several restrictions and adopted strict invigilation practices following which half the students were unable to clear the examinations. However, reports of cheating have continued to pour in from the state.