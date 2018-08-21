Is Impeached NSCN-K Leader Khango Konyak Joining NSCN-IM?

The impeachment of Khango Konyak, former chairman of SS Khaplang faction of National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-K), has led to speculation if ‘Baba Khango’ is joining the Isak-Muivah faction of NSCN-IM.If sources are to be believed, Khango Konyak has reached the ‘eastern side’, signaling his presence closer to India.Reports earlier said that Konyak left Myanmar with other ‘Indian’ Naga leaders of NSCN-K.According to sources, almost a hundred cadres are believed to be in Konyak’s group as they return to the Indian side in batches.Experts said there is strong possibility of Konyak joining NSCN-IM while looking for opportunities in post-conflict Nagaland – NSCN-IM has been the main stakeholder in peace initiative with Centre that started in 1997.However, sources within the Naga National Political Group (NNPG) said there’s a slim chance of the impeached leader joining NSCN-IM. A Naga of Indian origin, 70-year-old Konyak is also supposedly ‘in touch’ with other stakeholders of the Indo-Naga peace talks.The Centre officially extended scope of talks with six Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) by signing a ‘Deed of Commitment’ on August 8, 2017 at Dimapur. The NNPGs include – the National Socialist Council of Nagaland–Neopao Konyak/Kitovi (NSCN-NK), NSCN–Reformation (NSCN-R), and four factions of the Naga National Council (NNC) – the Federal Government of Nagaland (FGN), NNC-Parent Body, Non-Accordist factions of NNC/National People’s Government of Nagaland (NNC/NPGN-NA), and Government Democratic Republic of Nagaland (NNC/GDRN-NA).The government signed a ceasefire agreement with NSCN-NK on April 27, 2012, and with NSCN-R on April 27, 2015.The Khaplang faction of NSCN had walked out of a 14-year ceasefire agreement with the government of India in 2015. The outfit is apparently left with no Naga from India in commanding position after Khango Konyak’s exit. A meeting of the People’s Council at Myanmar’s Sagaing region on August 17 ‘unanimously resolved to impeach’ Konyak for ‘violation of party discipline’. However, the council resolved to allow Konyak a ‘safe passage’ stating that ‘he shall be unharmed’. In his place, 45-year-old Yung Aung, a Hemi Naga from Myanmar and nephew of SS Khaplang, has been appointed as the ‘acting chairman’ of the outfit.