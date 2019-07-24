Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Is it Compulsory to File Income Tax Returns?

Even NRIs, who have income that exceeds Rs. 2.5 lakh (for FY 2018-19) which is earned or accrued in India, are required to file an income tax return in India.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 24, 2019, 3:25 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Is it Compulsory to File Income Tax Returns?
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail.
Loading...

Yes, it is compulsory to file income tax returns (ITRs). Not filing returns will not only attract penalties but can also hamper your chances of getting a loan, or a visa for travel purposes or property registration. As per the Income Tax Act, below are entities or firms that require mandatory filing of ITRs in India:

- People whose gross total income (before allowing any deductions under section 80C to 80U) exceeds Rs 2.5 lakh in FY 2018-19. This limit is Rs 3 lakh for senior citizens (aged above 60 but less than 80) and Rs 5 lakh for super senior citizens (aged above 80).

- Companies or firms irrespective of whether you have income or loss during the financial year.

- Those who want to claim an income tax refund.

- Those who want to carry forward a loss under a head of income.

- Resident individuals who have an asset or financial interest in an entity located outside of India. This is however not applicable to NRIs or RNORs (Resident but not Ordinary Resident).

- Residents and signing authorities in a foreign account. Again, this is not applicable to NRIs or RNORs.

- Those who derive income from property held under a trust for charitable or religious purposes or a political party or a research association, news agency, educational or medical institution, trade union, a not for profit university or educational institution, a hospital, infrastructure debt fund, any authority, body or trust.

- Foreign companies taking treaty benefit on a transaction in India.

- Even NRIs, who have income that exceeds Rs. 2.5 lakh (for FY 2018-19) which is earned or accrued in India, are required to file an income tax return in India.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram