Is it Paint Or Sauce? Here's What This Man Tried to Smuggle at Kerala Airport & Then Got Arrested

Officials at Kerala’s Kannur airport were in for a shock on Monday morning when they caught a passenger trying to smuggle gold in a rather unique manner.

The Air Intelligence Unit and the customs department seized 302 grams of gold worth Rs 14 lakh at the airport from a man who had converted the yellow metal into a very fine paste and hidden it between double-layered denims, the ANI reported.

The news agency also shared an image that showed the pants worn cut open to reveal layers of gold paste spread across the fabric.

“Air Intelligence Unit at Kannur airport has seized 302 grams of gold in the form of a very thin paste, concealed within the double-layered pants worn by a passenger: Customs Preventive Unit, Kochi in Kerala,” the tweet reads.

Last Month a man was arrested at the Amritsar Airport for trying to smuggle in 1,894 grams of gold paste by hiding it in his underwear. The man, who arrived in a flight from Sharjah, was arrested the same day.

During a search of the passenger, the customs officials found 1,894 grams of gold in paste form hidden in his underwear. On extraction, 1,600 grams of gold worth Rs 78 lakh was recovered.

Last month, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said that responsibility to crackdown on gold smuggling rackets rest solely with the Centre and its agencies and the state government have nothing to do in it. The Customs and airport security do not come under the jurisdiction of the state, he had said.

