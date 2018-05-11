English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Is Lady Gaga About to Launch a Beauty Line? Find Out
A makeup line would be a logical step for Grammy Award-winner Gaga, whose dramatic red carpet beauty looks are the stuff of celebrity legend.
Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS
Does Lady Gaga have her eye on the beauty business? Quite possibly.
The star's company, Ate My heart Inc., has filed an application to trademark the brand name "Haus Beauty," reports The Blast.
The United States Patent and Trademark Office lists the possible product categories for the trademark as: "Cosmetics; cosmetic compacts; make-up; foundations; cheek colors; eyebrow colors; lipstick, lip gloss, lip gloss palette, non-medicated lip care preparations, lip cream, lip tints, lip liners; eyeliners, eyeliner pencils, liquid eyeliners and eyeshadow. In addition, it mentions multiple products under "fragrances and perfumery," several skincare solutions such as "facial cleansers" and "skin toners," bodycare items such as "body oils," "body powders" and "body exfoliants," and many more.
A makeup line would be a logical step for Grammy Award-winner Gaga, whose dramatic red carpet beauty looks are the stuff of celebrity legend. The musician and actress also has prior experience when it comes to makeup design, having teamed up with MAC in the past to launch a lipstick for the cosmetic brand's "Viva Glam" collection.
The move is the latest evidence that celebrity beauty collections have never been hotter. If she launches her own cosmetics line, Gaga will join a growing number of female celebrities currently dominating the industry, including Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian and Madonna.
Also Watch
The star's company, Ate My heart Inc., has filed an application to trademark the brand name "Haus Beauty," reports The Blast.
The United States Patent and Trademark Office lists the possible product categories for the trademark as: "Cosmetics; cosmetic compacts; make-up; foundations; cheek colors; eyebrow colors; lipstick, lip gloss, lip gloss palette, non-medicated lip care preparations, lip cream, lip tints, lip liners; eyeliners, eyeliner pencils, liquid eyeliners and eyeshadow. In addition, it mentions multiple products under "fragrances and perfumery," several skincare solutions such as "facial cleansers" and "skin toners," bodycare items such as "body oils," "body powders" and "body exfoliants," and many more.
A makeup line would be a logical step for Grammy Award-winner Gaga, whose dramatic red carpet beauty looks are the stuff of celebrity legend. The musician and actress also has prior experience when it comes to makeup design, having teamed up with MAC in the past to launch a lipstick for the cosmetic brand's "Viva Glam" collection.
The move is the latest evidence that celebrity beauty collections have never been hotter. If she launches her own cosmetics line, Gaga will join a growing number of female celebrities currently dominating the industry, including Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian and Madonna.
Also Watch
-
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Thursday 10 May , 2018
Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Thursday 10 May , 2018 Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- SC to Hear BCCI Matter on Constitutional Reforms on July 4
- Actress Sherlyn Chopra Buys Herself Mercedes-Benz GLS 350d Grand Worth Rs 86.90 Lakh [Video]
- Brazil Defender Dani Alves Ruled Out of the World Cup
- Virender Sehwag Applauds 'Really Special Innings' From Pant on Twitter, Others Join in
- Manchester United Secure Second Place With West Ham Draw