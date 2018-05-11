Is Lady Gaga About to Launch a Beauty Line? Find Out

Does Lady Gaga have her eye on the beauty business? Quite possibly.The star's company, Ate My heart Inc., has filed an application to trademark the brand name "Haus Beauty," reports The Blast.The United States Patent and Trademark Office lists the possible product categories for the trademark as: "Cosmetics; cosmetic compacts; make-up; foundations; cheek colors; eyebrow colors; lipstick, lip gloss, lip gloss palette, non-medicated lip care preparations, lip cream, lip tints, lip liners; eyeliners, eyeliner pencils, liquid eyeliners and eyeshadow. In addition, it mentions multiple products under "fragrances and perfumery," several skincare solutions such as "facial cleansers" and "skin toners," bodycare items such as "body oils," "body powders" and "body exfoliants," and many more.A makeup line would be a logical step for Grammy Award-winner Gaga, whose dramatic red carpet beauty looks are the stuff of celebrity legend. The musician and actress also has prior experience when it comes to makeup design, having teamed up with MAC in the past to launch a lipstick for the cosmetic brand's "Viva Glam" collection.The move is the latest evidence that celebrity beauty collections have never been hotter. If she launches her own cosmetics line, Gaga will join a growing number of female celebrities currently dominating the industry, including Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian and Madonna.