Is Modiji Listening, Asks Kapil Sibal as He Highlights Nobel Prize Winner Abhijit Banerjee's Warning

New Delhi: Congress senior leader Kapil Sibal on Tuesday cited Nobel Prize winner economist Abhijit Banerjee's comments to question the Modi government's stance on the economy.

On the same day that he won the Nobel Prize for Economics for his work in fighting global poverty, Abhijit Banerjee told CNBC-TV 18 that the "Indian economy is on a shaky ground" and "the government should do pilots of policy initiatives more carefully".

"Is Modiji listening," began Sibal's tweet which then goes onto cite several of Banerjee's comments on issues including the economic slowdown.

In the past months, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharama has maintained that the government has taken several steps including Good and Services Tax to steer the economy out of choppy waters.

Is Modiji listening ?Abhijit Banerjee :1) Indian economy on shaky ground 2) “ political interference “ in statistical data 3) Average urban and rural consumption gone down - hasn’t happened since the seventies 4) We in (India) are in crisis Attend to workLess photo-ops — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) October 15, 2019

He even cited Banerjee's stand on alleged "political interference" in India's statistical data. Earlier this year, both Banerjee and Duflo were among 108 academics to criticise the "political interference" in statistical data, in the backdrop of the controversy over the alleged revision of GDP numbers and withholding of employment data by NSSO.

Sibal in his tweet also referred to Banerjee's comment from Monday in which the Nobel Prize awardee had said that the average consumption in urban and rural consumption are declining.

On October 9, in a lecture at Brown University's Watson Institute, he had said, "We are in a crisis" in a staunch warning about the looming situation. This also found a mention in Sibal's tweet.

