Is Nipah Virus Back in Kerala? State Govt Says Social Media Report is 'Baseless'

Rejecting as 'baseless' reports in social media about the confirmation of a Nipah virus case in Ernakulam district, officials on Sunday asked everyone to refrain from spreading panic among the people.In a statement, Ernakulam District Collector K Mohammed Safirulla said usual medical examinations were carried out on patients exhibiting symptoms of Nipah virus.A few social media reports saying Nipah virus had been confirmed in a patient admitted to a hospital in Ernakulam district were baseless, he said.There was no need for any concern, he added. If the disease is confirmed based on such examinations, that will be officially informed to the public and necessary precautions will be taken to control its spread, the Collector said and appealed to all to keep away from spreading panic among the people.Last year, the virus had claimed 17 lives — 14 in Kozhikode and three in the neighbouring Malappuram district.