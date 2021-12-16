Is Sheena Bora Alive? Murder Mystery Twist as Indrani Mukerjea Asks CBI to Look for Daughter in Kashmir

In yet another twist to the Sheena Bora murder case, accused Indrani Mukerjea has told the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that her daughter is alive and the agency should look for her in Kashmir.

In a letter, Mukerjea — a former media executive — wrote that she recently came across a woman in prison who said she met Sheena Bora in Kashmir, India Today reported. Mukerjea also moved an application before the special CBI court, which is likely to come up for hearing soon.

She is currently lodged in Mumbai’s Byculla jail since her arrest in 2015. Her bail application was rejected by the Bombay High Court last month and she is likely to approach the Supreme Court through her lawyer Sana Khan soon.

The murder mystery, which had rocked the country, came to light when Mukerjea’s driver Shyamvar Rai was caught with a gun. During his interrogation, he revealed that he was involved in another case and had allegedly witnessed a murder.

Bora was Indrani Mukerjea’s daughter from an earlier relationship. The 24-year-old was allegedly strangled to death in a car by Indrani Mukerjea, Rai and Mukerjea’s ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna in April 2012 over a financial dispute, according to the prosecution. Her body was burnt in a forest in neighbouring Raigad district. The matter came to light in 2015 following the arrest of Rai in another case and led to the arrest Indrani Mukerjea and Khanna.

In a supplementary chargesheet, CBI said former media baron Peter Mukerjea knew about his wife Indrani Mukerjea’s plan to murder Bora. In the charge sheet, the probe agency has alleged that contrary to his claims, Peter knew about the plot and was even kept in the loop during the disposal of the body. It also mentions Sheena’s brother Mikhail Bora as a witness in the case. Mikhail wasn’t mentioned in the earlier chargesheets.

