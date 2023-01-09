Is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Going Off Air? Actress Priya Ahuja Reacts

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is one of the most popular Hindi television shows in India. This light-hearted sitcom has been entertaining audiences for the past 14 years. The Sab TV show has gained a cult status over the years. However, TMKOC has witnessed a major setback in the last year or two for various reasons. And director Malav Rajda recently left the show in a shocking development. This has yet again ignited speculations about the fan-favourite sitcom going off-air.

Malav, the director of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, recently bid adieu to the show after being a part of its core team for 14 years. Now, his wife, Priya Ahuja, has rubbished reports about the show going off-air. Priya also appeared in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,playing the role of Rita, a reporter. However, she left the show a few years ago.

In a recent interview with the Times of India, Priya expressed her thoughts on the show’s plummeting TRP ratings. She said, “There has been no change in the quality of the show. This is everyone’s point of view. So many may feel that way. I never understood this TRP math. I think the show will continue as before. I don’t think the show will close anytime soon.”

Now, in a recent interview with Free Press Journal, Malav Rajda revealed why he quit the show. He shared, “As a creative person I feel I’m getting saturated. I got into a comfort zone where I knew what I had to do every day. I need to go out in the world and challenge myself. When you’re doing a show for 14 years, you’re going to have creative differences but that’s not the reason I quit the show. The differences were only to better the show.”

