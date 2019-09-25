'Is the Accused Still in Safe Haven?': Madras HC Raps Police Over Techie's Death Due to AIADMK Hoarding

Chennai: Seeking the progress in the case of 23-year-old techie's death in Chennai, the Madras High Court pulled up the police asking it as to why former AIADMK Councillor Jeyagopal has not been arrested even after 13 days of the incident.

The techie, R Subashree, was run over by a water tanker after being knocked off her scooter by an illegal political hoarding of the AIADMK which was erected on the median in Pallikaranai in Chennai.

The court has directed the Commissioner of Police to monitor the investigation and file a status report by October 15 in the case. The two Additional commissioners have also been asked to file reports on the progress of nabbing Jeyagopal who has been absconding for more than 10 days now.

The case was heard after Traffic Ramaswamy filed a petition against illegal flex boards. The DMK counsel appeared in the hearing and requested the court to transfer the case to CBCID saying that the erring officials haven’t been booked yet.

The judge, while hearing the case, asked if the prime accused is in safe haven? The court asked as to when the accused will be held as it has been more than 13 days since the accident.

The court also observed that the DMK alone has filed an affidavit against flex board and questioned why no other party has done it.

On September 12, Subhashree, was returning home when she fell off her two-wheeler after a temporary hoarding erected by AIADMK leader Jeyagopal fell on her. A water tanker that was behind her ran over her and she died on spot. The tanker driver and the owner of shop that made the flex boards were arrested. However, the person who had erected the banner is still on the run.

Two FIRs have been registered against Jeyagopal. But according to the police, he is untraceable. Jeyagopal got himself admitted to a private hospital after he reportedly complained of chest pain, but officers said they were not able to find him in the hospital.

