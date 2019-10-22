'Anarchy in UP?' Irate Over Management of 300-year-old Temple, SC Hits Out at State Govt
The observation by a bench led by Justice NV Ramana has come days after it remarked there appears to be a 'Jungle Raj' in the state
File photo of the Supreme Court building.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Uttar Pradesh government if there is "complete anarchy" in the state.
The observation by a bench led by Justice NV Ramana has come days after it remarked there appears to be a "Jungle Raj" in UP. The top court is hearing a matter relating to management of a 300-year-old temple in Bulandshahr.
By way of an administrative order in 2006, the management of Shree Deviji Bela Bhawani temple was changed by the state government, which started regulating the property, offerings etc under the Societies Registration Act in 2011.
As this was challenged before the top court by a group of priests, the bench noted that there is no law in the state to manage or regulate temples.
"Can you take over any temple, do anything by issuing government orders? This is a complete anarchy," the bench told senior advocate Ranjit Kumar who represented the state.
It asked the UP government why there is no existing law in the state to manage temples or religious endowments. "There is a central law. Many states have created temple boards to manage temples too. Why does UP not have a proper law?" it asked Kumar.
Kumar sought time to get proper instructions in the matter and consider passing a specific law on management of temples and also as to state stepping in over mismanagement of a temple.
The court gave UP government six weeks to reply whether they are going to pass a proper law to manage temples in the state.
On Tuesday, the state's additional chief secretary was also present in the court. His presence was sought after the court reproached the state government last week over issues of inadequate instructions.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Disha Patani Shares Insta Story Featuring Tiger Shroff, Captions it 'Bhai Bhai'
- New Olympic and Paralymic Emblem, Paris 2024 Unveils Golden Marianne Logo
- This Man Has the Same Pathological Laughing Disorder as Joaquin Phoenix's Joker
- Quinton de Kock's Reaction After Indian Fan Breaches Security to Touch His Feet is Priceless
- ISL 2019-20: Controversy Heats Up Over Kerala Blasters vs ATK After Kerala Coach, Soosairaj Get Involved