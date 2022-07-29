Experts and activists have raised an alarm over the Uttarakhand government’s project to address the perennial problem of parking in the hills by constructing small underground tunnels while warning of a disaster and caving of the hill landscape and suggested that a detailed project report with all the aspects of geology should be taken into consideration before moving forward with the plan.

The state cabinet gave its approval to the proposal moved by the Public Works Department (PWD) for the project on Wednesday. The tunnels will serve as parking lots in the hills, said Uttarakhand Chief Secretary S S Sandhu adding that Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, Tehri Hydro Power Development Corporation and Uttarakhand Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited have been roped in to construct the tunnels.

Geographical surveys will be conducted before the construction of the tunnels begins, he said, according to news agency PTI.

SP Sati, a professor at Veer Chandra Garhwali University of Horticulture & Forestry, was quoted by Times of India saying that tunnel puncturing for developing parking lots would damage aquifers in the hills.

“We witnessed this during the Tapovan hydel project tragedy. A huge amount of muck will be generated while carving out a tunnel in the mountains. Where will the muck be disposed of? We are already grappling with muck disposal due to ongoing construction of the Char Dham all-weather road. Besides, the huge amount of explosives that would be used for tunnelling can lead to the caving of the hill landscape,” he said.

The state government has announced to build 180 parking lots, out of which a dozen will be “tunnel parking”, according to Times of India.

Navin Juyal, a former geologist at ISRO’s Physical Research Lab appreciated the idea but expressed his apprehensions over the project, saying that the administration should not go for a uniform kind of cutting exercise in the Himalayas.

“This is a good idea. But, you cannot go for a uniform kind of cutting exercise in the Himalayas. Uttarakhand has various types and structures of rocks which need a different approach to each of them. A detailed project report with all the aspects of geology should be taken into consideration,” said Juyal was quoted as saying by TOI.

Expressing concerns about the safety of people and looming threat on the water resources of the mountains, Juyal suggested that the government should build a semi-tunnel which is a cavity erected on pillars rather than working on a tunnel which is a blind hole.

Anoop Nautiyal, founder of Doon-based NGO, Social Development for Communities Foundation, admitted that parking problem has become a “nightmare” in the state, where hundreds of tourists in their vehicles come every day.

However, he said that mountains and hills are high-risk areas where fragility and environmental issues are always a huge concern. “A recent study by scientists shows that Joshimath in Chamoli district is sinking and excavation for various projects needs to be stopped on priority.”

Environmentalists maintain that large-scale construction works in hilly terrain is a recipe for disaster as it leads to a heightened risk of landslides given the felling of trees and loosening of rocks.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here