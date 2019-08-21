‘Is US President a Choudhary?’: Asaduddin Owaisi Fumes Over Modi-Trump Conversation on Kashmir

Hyderabad: Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday reacted strongly to India’s decision to discuss the Kashmir issue with US President Donald trump.

Owaisi said he was pained to learn that Modi had taken up the bilateral issue with the US President.

"I am both surprised and deeply pained by Prime Minister Modi talking to Trump on phone and discussing the issue which is a bilateral one. This step by PM Modi has affirmed what Trump has claimed earlier. This is a bilateral issue and no third party is allowed to intervene," Owaisi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Owaisi also questioned whether Trump is a “policeman” or some “choudhary” (strongman) who could resolve issues. "Modi complained to Trump over the phone. Who is Trump for us? Is he is a policeman of the whole world or is some kind of chowdhary?" he asked.

"We have been saying all along that Kashmir is a bilateral issue. India has a very consistent stand on this. Then what was the need for Prime Minister Modi to call US President Donald Trump and complain about it?" he asked.

On Monday, Modi dialed Trump to discuss bilateral and regional matters in a conversation which lasted 30 minutes. The move came days after the Centre's decision to scrap Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

Modi voiced his concerns over the “extreme rhetoric and incitement to anti-India violence” by certain leaders in the region, calling it a hindrance to peace. His statement was clearly aimed at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan who has ratcheted up the rhetoric against India in the last two weeks.

