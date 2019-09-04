Is Vaccination against Zika Advisable for Women of Childbearing Age?
In the study, it was found that while vaccinating everyone could avert direct healthcare costs and productivity losses, the Zika vaccination costs were higher.
Though more frequent then other mosquito-borne monsoon diseases like dengue and malaria, Zika cases have also increased in number in the past, causing a lot of worries. In addition, the Zika virus does not have any medically approved cure as of now, making it more deadly. The best way to prevent getting Zika virus it to eliminate mosquitoes and stop the mosquito breeding.
A recent Zika study, which will be published in the September 2019 edition of the ‘Journal of Infectious Diseases’ has focused on how to eliminate the mosquito and sexual transmission of the Zika virus with a preventive vaccine, in a best possible way.
In the study, the researchers have said that ‘while vaccinating everyone naturally averted the most possible Zika cases, targeting women of childbearing age, children and young adults with a preventive vaccine was found to be the most cost-effective.’ In fact, these researchers added that the ‘Zika vaccinations could actually pay for itself.’
According to various reports, there are approximately 45 different Zika virus vaccines that are at various stages of development with several undergoing phases I and II clinical trials in humans. Multiple vaccine platforms, including live attenuated vaccines, chimeric virus vaccines, and RNA vaccines have been tested in pre-clinical mouse pregnancy models. These vaccines include INO-A002 Zika Vaccine, VLA1601 Zika Vaccine and ZPIV Zika Vaccine.
In addition, the US Food and Drug Administration has awarded ‘Fast Track’ status to certain Zika vaccines, which included TAK-426 Zika Vaccine and mRNA-1893 Zika Vaccine. It is said that most of these vaccines were effective at reducing or preventing vertical transmission of the Zika virus in mice.
Moreover, guidance is also needed on the conditions under which one can know if it ethically acceptable, if not required, to include pregnant women in Zika vaccine trials.
