Is West Bengal's Begunkodor Railway Station Haunted? Here's the Answer

Numerous places in the world are thought to be haunted and in most cases, it’s far from the truth. India is no exception to the rule, and there are innumerable places — forts, roads, old buildings etc. — that people have declared as haunted for several decades. Today, we are going to tell you about a railway station whose haunted stories were so infamous that the trains did not stop here for years.

The station is Begunkodar, located in the Purulia district of West Bengal. The station was included in the “Top 10 haunted railway stations of India" in 1967 when the station master allegedly died after seeing a “ghost". According to reports, he saw a woman in a white sari walking on the track in the middle of the night.

In 2009, when Mamta Banerjee became the Railway Minister, this railway station was opened again. However, after 5 pm, the railway station used to be completely deserted with neither a soul nor a train in sight.

Soon, the mystery behind the haunted stories unravelled. In December 2017, the New Indian Express reported that a team of nine people from Paschim Banga Vigyan Mancha (West Bengal Scientific Committee) visited the station with equipment such as torches and cameras. According to the team, at around 2 o’clock in the night, strange voices were heard from behind the bushes.

When the team investigated the sounds further, they saw some people standing behind the bushes and making noises to scare off intruders. The team even tried to catch them but failed. However, the report made it abundantly clear that the station was never haunted but rather a hideout or meeting ground for anti-social elements.

