Independence Day India
Is Your Family Eligible for 'Modicare' Ayushman Bharat? Check Here

The healthcare sceheme will be available for all Indians (irrespective of income status) in the future, covering 500 million people.

Updated:August 15, 2018, 10:29 AM IST
Is Your Family Eligible for 'Modicare' Ayushman Bharat? Check Here
PM Modi addresses the nation on the occasion of India's 72nd Independence Day.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially announced the Ayushman Bharat-National Health Protection Scheme (AB-NHPS) in his Independence Day speech at the Red Fort on Wednesday. Under this scheme, which will be launched on September 25, all eligible individuals will get Rs 5 lakh cover free of cost.

PM Modi said the process of testing the systems will be conducted over the next four to five weeks. A new development, as announced in his speech, is that the scheme will be available for all Indians (irrespective of income status) in the future, covering 500 million people.

In the initial phase, however, as per the socio-economic casmodicarete census (SECC) 2011 classification, around 100 million people from rural and urban areas will be eligible to receive this medical insurance.

Here is how you can check if you and your family are eligible for the health cover:

- Log on to the Ayushman Bharat website
- Click on the ‘Download Beneficiary List’ tab on the homepage
- Select ‘Rural’ or ‘Urban’ depending on your location
- Enter mobile number to receive a one-time password
- Once the OTP is entered, the list can be downloaded
- Save the list for future reference

AB-NHPM will cover medical and hospitalisation expenses for almost all secondary care and most of tertiary care procedures. AB-NHPM has defined 1,350 medical packages covering surgery, medical and day care treatments including medicines, diagnostics and transport.

| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Watch: PM Modi’s Complete Independence Day Speech

