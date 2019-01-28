ISB, IIM-C, IIM-B Improve Positions in FT Global MBA Rankings

: Premier B-schools, Indian School of Business, Hyderabad and Indian Institute of Management - Calcutta and Bangalore have improved their positions in the Financial Times (London) Global MBA Ranking-2019, while IIM-Ahmedabad slipped by 16 points to 47.ISB was ranked 24th as against the 28th position in 2018, IIM-C was at 49th position from the 78th rank in the previous year.IIM-B stood at 33rd position, improving from 35th in 2018, FT said.Stanford Graduate School of Business continued to top the FT Ranking chart while Harvard Business School was ranked number two, it said.Responding to the FT Ranking, ISB in a statement said the post-graduate programme of the B-school, is ranked 24th among the top 100 global MBAs and is the only institution in India to figure in the top 25."ISB was established with a vision to be a globally top-ranked, research-driven, management institution. After 12 years of the school's consistent top performance in the FT Global MBA Rankings 2019 we can be proud of our global positioning as an institute of eminence from India," ISB Dean Rajendra Srivastava said."It is very heartening to see three other prominent business schools from India feature in the top 100. This goes a long way in helping strengthen the Study in India initiative and help promote India as a destination for high-quality management education," he added.As has now become the norm for the school, ISB ranks pretty high in terms of the number of students who are placed within three months of graduation.On other key parameters like weighted salary, the percentage of aims achieved, career services success, value for money, alumni recommendation, the school has made steady progress, ISB said.Up 29 places from 78th to 49th, IIM-C made the biggest leap this year.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.