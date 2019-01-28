English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
ISB, IIM-C, IIM-B Improve Positions in FT Global MBA Rankings
As has now become the norm for the school, ISB ranks pretty high in terms of the number of students who are placed within three months of graduation.
File photo of Indian Institute of Management Bangalore.
Hyderabad: Premier B-schools, Indian School of Business, Hyderabad and Indian Institute of Management - Calcutta and Bangalore have improved their positions in the Financial Times (London) Global MBA Ranking-2019, while IIM-Ahmedabad slipped by 16 points to 47.
ISB was ranked 24th as against the 28th position in 2018, IIM-C was at 49th position from the 78th rank in the previous year.
IIM-B stood at 33rd position, improving from 35th in 2018, FT said.
Stanford Graduate School of Business continued to top the FT Ranking chart while Harvard Business School was ranked number two, it said.
Responding to the FT Ranking, ISB in a statement said the post-graduate programme of the B-school, is ranked 24th among the top 100 global MBAs and is the only institution in India to figure in the top 25.
"ISB was established with a vision to be a globally top-ranked, research-driven, management institution. After 12 years of the school's consistent top performance in the FT Global MBA Rankings 2019 we can be proud of our global positioning as an institute of eminence from India," ISB Dean Rajendra Srivastava said.
"It is very heartening to see three other prominent business schools from India feature in the top 100. This goes a long way in helping strengthen the Study in India initiative and help promote India as a destination for high-quality management education," he added.
As has now become the norm for the school, ISB ranks pretty high in terms of the number of students who are placed within three months of graduation.
On other key parameters like weighted salary, the percentage of aims achieved, career services success, value for money, alumni recommendation, the school has made steady progress, ISB said.
Up 29 places from 78th to 49th, IIM-C made the biggest leap this year.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
ISB was ranked 24th as against the 28th position in 2018, IIM-C was at 49th position from the 78th rank in the previous year.
IIM-B stood at 33rd position, improving from 35th in 2018, FT said.
Stanford Graduate School of Business continued to top the FT Ranking chart while Harvard Business School was ranked number two, it said.
Responding to the FT Ranking, ISB in a statement said the post-graduate programme of the B-school, is ranked 24th among the top 100 global MBAs and is the only institution in India to figure in the top 25.
"ISB was established with a vision to be a globally top-ranked, research-driven, management institution. After 12 years of the school's consistent top performance in the FT Global MBA Rankings 2019 we can be proud of our global positioning as an institute of eminence from India," ISB Dean Rajendra Srivastava said.
"It is very heartening to see three other prominent business schools from India feature in the top 100. This goes a long way in helping strengthen the Study in India initiative and help promote India as a destination for high-quality management education," he added.
As has now become the norm for the school, ISB ranks pretty high in terms of the number of students who are placed within three months of graduation.
On other key parameters like weighted salary, the percentage of aims achieved, career services success, value for money, alumni recommendation, the school has made steady progress, ISB said.
Up 29 places from 78th to 49th, IIM-C made the biggest leap this year.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Mega Discount Sales On Amazon And Flipkart To Discontinue As FDI Rules Arrive
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
Friday 25 January , 2019 Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Mega Discount Sales On Amazon And Flipkart To Discontinue As FDI Rules Arrive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Data Privacy Day: What to Expect When The Personal Data Protection Bill Gets Tabled This Summer
- Land Rover Discovery Test Drive Review – SUV Galore
- Sonam Kapoor Brings Back Charming Vintage Blazer & Bell Bottom Pants for 'Ek Ladki...' Promotions
- Kerala Dad Has the Best Gift For His Mohanlal Movie Fan Kids: A Fully Functional Mini Auto
- Board of Politics? 'The Poll' is a New Game Launched Just in Time for Elections
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results