ISC Class 12 Commerce Exam 2020, Here are Some Last Minute Preparation Tips

Commerce can be a daunting subject. Students have to keep their cool and make correct calculations. On the other hand, they also need to attempt all the questions and remember all business lingos.

However, with proper focus and efficient last-minute preparations, candidates can score well in the subject.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced the Indian School Certificate (ISC) Commerce exam is slated to be conducted on March 6. The ISC Class 12 board exams started to be held from February 3 and will continue till March 31.

Here are some last-minute preparation tips:

Know the exam pattern: Students must be aware of the types of questions that might be asked and the weightage some questions will carry. Commerce paper for ISC is divided into two halves. Theory paper of 80 marks are added with the project work of 20 marks.

Revise important definitions: Although last-minute cramming is not going to help, students must go through the basic business concepts and definitions.

Scoring topics: Part 1 of the theory paper consists of short answer questions of 20 marks. Students must have their base strong to attempt these. By focusing on scoring points, students will have the chance of a better overall score. For Commerce, one can concentrate on Management, Marketing and Sources of Finance for Joint Stock Company.

Time management: In the time given ahead of beginning the paper, mark the questions you feel the most confident about. Don’t waste your time in solving tricky questions. You can come back to them at the end.

