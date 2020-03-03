ISC Class 12 History Exam: Here are Some Last Minute Preparation Tips

Students often face challenges preparing for History subjects. It is considered to be a very tough task to remember each and every details of the discipline. However, with focus in the last leg of preparations candidates can score well in the subject.

ISC History exam is slated to be held on March 4. The ISC Class 12 board exams are being conducted from February 3 to March 31.

Since the ISC History exam is just a day away, here are some last minute tips.

Revise important dates and treaties: Students often tend to ignore the importance of dates and treaties. By mentioning these explicitly, one can stand a good chance of obtaining good marks.

Scoring topics: Understand the key areas of the subject well. One should desist from attempting new things. Instead of mugging up everything, put a special focus on scoring topics. Here are some of the easy topics in which can fetch you good score: National Movement during the Second World War, Transfer of power (1945-1947), Establishment and development of Indian democracy (1947 - 1984) and India’s Foreign Policy.

Time management: Don’t opt for questions that you find tricky at the outset of the exam. The key is to focus on your areas of strength.

Past questions: Go through question papers from the previous years. This will help you develop an understanding of the topics as well as complete the paper in stipulated time.