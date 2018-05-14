English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
ISC Result 2018 Declared on cisce.org: 8 Key Things to Know
The ISC Result 2018 was declared by the CISCE Council for Indian School Certificate Examination on its official website cisce.org.
The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE declared the ISC Result 2018 on May 14 at 3 pm. The ISC Result 2018 was declared by the CISCE Council for Indian School Certificate Examination on its official website cisce.org
Here’s what you need to know about the CISCE's ISE examination and the ISE Class 12 result 2018:
— Seven candidates are in the first position for ISC class 12 exam.
— The pass percentage for ISC Result 2018 is 96.21 %
— The ICSE Class 10 results 2018 and ISC Class 12 results 2018 are also be available on examresults.net.
— Students can also receive the results through SMS. To receive results by SMS, the candidate will need to type ICSE or ISC followed by their seven digit unique ID code and send the message to 09248082883.
— The use of opaque pencil boxes and pouches were prohibited.
— Last year, the ISC result was announced on May 29.
— Around 73,633 students appeared for ISC examination last year. The overall pass percentage was 96.47%.
— The pass percentage for boys who appeared for ICSE 10th Board exam 2017 was 95.39% while for girls, it was 97.73%.
