ISC Result 2018 Live: Merit List Available on cisce.org. Abhijnan Chakraborty, Radhika Chandra Among Toppers
The ISC Result 2018 or ISC Class 12 Result 2018 will be posted on the official website cisce.org by the CISCE Council for Indian School Certificate Examination.
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
The Indian School of Certificate ISC Result 2018 for Class 12 will be declared by the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE at 3 pm on May 14 (today). The ISC Result 2018 or ISC Class 12 Result 2018 will be posted on the official website cisce.org by the CISCE Council for Indian School Certificate Examination. The pass percentage for ICSE Result 2018 is 98.51%. The pass percentage for ISC Result 2018 is 96.21 %. Seven candidates are in the first position for ISC class 12 exam. Swayam Das of St Mary’s Navi Mumbai is the topper with 99.40% in ICSE class 10
The ISC Class 12 examination 2018 started from February 7 and ended on April 2. The ISC examination 2018 was conducted by Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE. Students who are eagerly waiting for their ISC Result 2018, ISC Class 12 Result 2018 can click on these websites as well to check their result cisce.examresults.net , results.nic.in
CHECK YOUR ICSE RESULT 2018 HERE
LIVE UPDATES
14:15 pm: To get ICSE Results 2018 on your Mobile SMS ICSE<Space><Unique Id> to 09248082883.
14:00 pm ISC Results 2018 on your Mobile SMS ISC<Space><Unique Id> to 09248082883.
13:23 pm: Last year Topper's name is Ananya Maity (99.50%)
13:22 pm: Around 10,88,891 students applied for Class 12, out of which 6,28,865 were boys and 4,60,026 were girls.
13:00 pm: Over 16 lakhs students appeared for Class 10 board exams.
12:50 pm: Click to Know Passing Marks Criteria
12:40 pm: The minimum pass percentage for ICSE students has been reduced from 35% to 33%.
12:30 pm: Smartwatches were not allowed inside the examination hall.
12:15 pm: The use of opaque pencil boxes and pouches were prohibited.
12:05 pm: ISC Result will be out at 3 pm
12:00 pm: ICSE RESULT will be released at 3 pm
How to check ISC Result 2018 or ISC Class 12 Results 2018
Step 1: Click on the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE official website cisce.org
Step 2: Look for the link ICSE Result 2018, ISC Result 2018
Step 3: Click on either ICSE Class 10 Results 2018 or ISC Class 12 Results 2018
Step 4: Enter the roll number and registration number
CRITERIA FOR PASSING CLASS 12
Step 5: Enter Summit
Step 6: Download the ICSE Results 2018 and ISC Results 2018
