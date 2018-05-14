English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
ISC Result 2018 Live on cisce.org. Merit List, Pass Percentage Released
The Indian School Certificate ISC Results 2018, ISC Class 12 Results 2018 released on Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE's official website cisce.org.
The ISC Result 2018 declared the CISCE Council for Indian School Certificate Examination on May 14 (today ) at 3 pm. The Indian School Certificate ISC Results 2018, ISC Class 12 Results 2018 will be released on Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE's official website cisce.org. The pass percentage for ICSE Result 2018 is 98.51%. The pass percentage for ISC Result 2018 is 96.21 %. Abhijnan Chakraborty, Radhika Chandra among seven candidates are in the first position for ISC class 12 exam. Swayam Das of St Mary’s Navi Mumbai is the topper with 99.40% in ICSE class 10
The ISC examinations for the academic session 2017-18 were conducted by the CISCE Council for Indian School Certificate Examination from February 7-April 2. The CISCE board will also put out Indian School Certificate ISC Class 12 Results 2018, ISC Result 2018 on cisce.examresults.net, results.nic.in
CISCE Result 2018: ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW
How to check ISC Result 2018:
Step 1: Click on the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE official website cisce.org
CHECK ICSE RESULT 2018 HERE
Step 2: Look for the link ISC Result 2018
Step 3: Click on either ICSE Class 10 Results 2018 or ISC Class 12 Results 2018
Step 4: Enter the roll number and registration number
Step 5: Enter Summit
Step 6: Download the ICSE Result 2018 and ISC Result 2018
