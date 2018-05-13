GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

ISC Result 2018 Releasing on cisce.org. CISCE Confirms Date and Time

The Indian School Certificate ISC Results 2018, ISC Class 12 Results 2018 will be released on Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE's official website cisce.org.

News18.com

Updated:May 13, 2018, 12:24 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
ISC Result 2018 Releasing on cisce.org. CISCE Confirms Date and Time
(Image: News18.com)
The ISC Result 2018 will be declared the CISCE Council for Indian School Certificate Examination on May 14 (tomorrow) at 3 pm. The Indian School Certificate ISC Results 2018,  ISC Class 12 Results 2018 will be released on Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE's official website cisce.org

The ISC examinations for the academic session 2017-18 were conducted by the CISCE Council for Indian School Certificate Examination from February 7-April 2. The CISCE board will also put out Indian School Certificate ISC Class 12 Results 2018, ISC Result 2018 on  cisce.examresults.netresults.nic.in

CISCE Result 2018: ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

How to check ISC Result 2018:

Step 1: Click on the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE official website cisce.org

CHECK ICSE RESULT 2018 HERE

Step 2: Look for the link ISC Result 2018

Step 3: Click on either ICSE Class 10 Results 2018 or ISC Class 12 Results 2018

Step 4:  Enter the roll number and registration number

Step 5: Enter Summit

Step 6: Download the ICSE Result 2018 and ISC Result 2018

Also Watch

| Edited by: Puja Menon
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections

How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections

Recommended For You