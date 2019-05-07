Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

ISC Result 2019: ISC Released Class 12 Board Results at cisce.org; 2 Girls Outshine All with 100 Percent Marks

The ISC result 2019 has been released by the CISCE Council for Indian School Certificate examination on its official website at cisce.org.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 7, 2019, 6:05 PM IST
ISC Result 2019: ISC Released Class 12 Board Results at cisce.org; 2 Girls Outshine All with 100 Percent Marks
(Image: News18.com)
ISC Result 2019 | The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination or the CISCE released the ISC result 2019 for the class 12 students. The students who appeared for the Council for Indian School Certificate examination can check their ISC board result 2019 as the CISCE has declared the ISC result 2019 on its official website at cisce.org. Apart from the official website, the ISC result 2019 can also be accessed from other websites that are conducting the class 12 board exam result simultaneously at examresults.net and indiaresults.com. The ISC students must look for their admit cards or their hall tickets issued by the CISCE before their class 12 results are announced.

The ISC admit cards are mandatory for the process of checking the exam results as it carries important information, such as the roll numbers and exam center, which are required at the time of log in. The ISC Class 12th board examination was conducted from February 4 to March 25, 2019. The official website of CISCE currently blinks a message saying that “the Results for the ICSE & ISC 2019 Examinations will be declared on Tuesday, 7th May 2019 at 3:00 PM.”

ISC Result 2019 Statistics:
Pass Percentage: 96.52% Passed

Total Candidates - 86713
Girls - 39,964
Passed - 39,100
Failed - 864

Boys - 46,749
Passed - 44,597
Failed - 2152

Region-wise Toppers:

Southern region: 98.91%

Western region: 98.13%

Eastern region: 96.66%

Northern: 95.76%

Abroad: 99.69%


ISC Result 2019: How to check

Step 1. Visit the official website of CISCE at cisce.org

Step 2. On the website click on the link that says ‘ISC board result 2019’

Step 3. Enter the required details in the slots.

Step 4. Press submit

Step 5. Check your ISC result 2019and save a copy of the same for future

ISC board Results: 2018 statistics

In 2018, the CISCE had conducted class 12th examination February 7 to April 2, 2018 across over 950 centers. The ISC result 2018 was declared on May 14, 2018 and out of the 80,800 students who had appeared for the exam, 43,052 male candidates cleared it, whereas 37,828 female candidates passed the exam. The overall pass percentage in 2018 stood at 96.21%.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
