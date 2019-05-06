English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
ISC Result 2019: ISC to Declare Class 12 Board Results Today at cisce.org; Links, Updates
The ISC result 2019 will be released by the CISCE Council for Indian School Certificate examination can check their on its official website at cisce.org.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
ISC Result 2019 | The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination or the CISCE is set to declare the ISC result 2019 for the class 12 students on May 7, 2019 (Tuesday) at 3pm. The students who appeared for the Council for Indian School Certificate examination can check their ISC board result 2019 as the CISCE will release the ISC result 2019 on its official website at cisce.org. Apart from the official website, the ISC result 2019 can also be accessed from other websites that are conducting the class 12 board exam result simultaneously at examresults.net and indiaresults.com. The ISC students must look for their admit cards or their hall tickets issued by the CISCE before their class 12 results are announced on May 7.
The ISC admit cards are mandatory for the process of checking the exam results as it carries important information, such as the roll numbers and exam center, which are required at the time of log in. The ISC Class 12th board examination was conducted from February 4 to March 25, 2019. The official website of CISCE currently blinks a message saying that “the Results for the ICSE & ISC 2019 Examinations will be declared on Tuesday, 7th May 2019 at 3:00 PM.”
ISC Result 2019: How to check
Step 1. Visit the official website of CISCE at cisce.org
Step 2. On the website click on the link that says ‘ISC board result 2019’
Step 3. Enter the required details in the slots.
Step 4. Press submit
Step 5. Check your ISC result 2019and save a copy of the same for future
ISC board Results: 2018 statistics
In 2018, the CISCE had conducted class 12th examination February 7 to April 2, 2018 across over 950 centers. The ISC result 2018 was declared on May 14, 2018 and out of the 80,800 students who had appeared for the exam, 43,052 male candidates cleared it, whereas 37,828 female candidates passed the exam. The overall pass percentage in 2018 stood at 96.21%.
The ISC admit cards are mandatory for the process of checking the exam results as it carries important information, such as the roll numbers and exam center, which are required at the time of log in. The ISC Class 12th board examination was conducted from February 4 to March 25, 2019. The official website of CISCE currently blinks a message saying that “the Results for the ICSE & ISC 2019 Examinations will be declared on Tuesday, 7th May 2019 at 3:00 PM.”
ISC Result 2019: How to check
Step 1. Visit the official website of CISCE at cisce.org
Step 2. On the website click on the link that says ‘ISC board result 2019’
Step 3. Enter the required details in the slots.
Step 4. Press submit
Step 5. Check your ISC result 2019and save a copy of the same for future
ISC board Results: 2018 statistics
In 2018, the CISCE had conducted class 12th examination February 7 to April 2, 2018 across over 950 centers. The ISC result 2018 was declared on May 14, 2018 and out of the 80,800 students who had appeared for the exam, 43,052 male candidates cleared it, whereas 37,828 female candidates passed the exam. The overall pass percentage in 2018 stood at 96.21%.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
-
Thursday 02 May , 2019
'Objective To Land At A Place Not Explored So Far': ISRO Chief on Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
Friday 03 May , 2019 Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
Friday 03 May , 2019 Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Thursday 02 May , 2019 'Objective To Land At A Place Not Explored So Far': ISRO Chief on Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Disha Patani Teases 'Something Special', Posts Pic with Aditya Roy Kapur
- Sushmita Sen Announces Brother Rajeev's Wedding With TV Actor Charu Asopa in Adorable Post
- Actor Sudeep Shares Pic With Salman Khan from Dabangg 3 Set Along With Lovely Post, See Here
- Game of Thrones: Does Melisandre's 'Green Eyes' Prophecy to Arya Refer to Cersei Lannister?
- Cyclone Fani: IAF Deploys 3 C-130J Super Hercules Aircraft with Relief Material for Odhisa
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results