ISC Result 2019: ISC to Release Class 12 Board Results Tomorrow at cisce.org; Links, Updates

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination or the CISCE is set to declare the ISC result 2019 for the class 12 students on May 7, 2019 (Tuesday) at 3pm. The students who appeared for the Council for Indian School Certificate examination can check their ISC board result 2019 as the CISCE will release the ISC result 2019 on its official website at cisce.org . Apart from the official website, the ISC result 2019 can also be accessed from other websites that are conducting the class 12 board exam result simultaneously at examresults.net and indiaresults.com . The ISC students must look for their admit cards or their hall tickets issued by the CISCE before their class 12 results are announced on May 7.The ISC admit cards are mandatory for the process of checking the exam results as it carries important information, such as the roll numbers and exam center, which are required at the time of log in. The ISC Class 12th board examination was conducted from February 4 to March 25, 2019. The official website of CISCE currently blinks a message saying that “the Results for the ICSE & ISC 2019 Examinations will be declared on Tuesday, 7th May 2019 at 3:00 PM.”Step 1. Visit the official website of CISCE at cisce.org Step 2. On the website click on the link that says ‘ISC board result 2019’Step 3. Enter the required details in the slots.Step 4. Press submitStep 5. Check your ISC result 2019and save a copy of the same for futureIn 2018, the CISCE had conducted class 12th examination February 7 to April 2, 2018 across over 950 centers. The ISC result 2018 was declared on May 14, 2018 and out of the 80,800 students who had appeared for the exam, 43,052 male candidates cleared it, whereas 37,828 female candidates passed the exam. The overall pass percentage in 2018 stood at 96.21%.