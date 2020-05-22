ISCE, ISC Examination Date Sheet Released at cisce.org, Exam to Start from July 1

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced date sheet for remaining ICSE 2020 and ISC 2020 examinations. The Board has released the revised timetable for ICSE Class 10 2020 board examination and ISC class 12 2020 board examination on the official website at cisce.org. The ICSE 2020 examintion will begin from July 2 to July 12, whereas, the ISC 202 examination is scheduled to commence from July 1 to July 14.

ICSE 2020 revised date sheet: Here is the revised date sheet of the pending class 10 examinations. All the examinations will start at 11 am.

July 2 (Thursday)- Geography (H.C.G. Paper 2) - 2 hrs.

July 4 (Saturday) - Art Paper 4 (Applied Art) - 3 hrs.

July 6 (Monday) - (Group III — Elective) Carnatic Music, Commercial Applications, Computer Applications, Cookery, Drama, Economic Applications, Environmental Applications, Fashion Designing, French, German, Hindustani Music, Home Science, Indian Dance, Mass Media & Communication, Physical Education, Spanish, Western Music, Yoga Technical Drawing Applications - 2 hrs.

July 8 (Wednesday) - Hindi - 3 hrs.

July 10 (Friday) - Biology (Science Paper 3) - 2 hrs.

July 12 (Sunday) Economics (Group II Elective) - 2 hrs.

ISC 2020 revised date sheet: Here is the revised date sheet of the pending class 12 examinations. Students should make a note that all the examinations will commence at 11 am.

July 1 (Wednesday) - Biology (Paper 1) Theory - 3 hrs.

July 3 (Friday) - Business Studies - 3 hrs.

July 5 (Sunday) - Geography - 3 hrs.

July 7 (Tuesday) - Psychology - 3 hrs.

July 9 (Thursday) - Sociology - 3 hrs.

July 11 (Saturday) - Home Science (Paper I) Theory - 3 hrs.

July 13 (Monday) - Elective English - 3 hrs.

July 14 (Tuesday) Art 5 - Craft - 3 hrs.