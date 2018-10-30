English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal to Get Married on December 12, Pre-Wedding Festivities in Udaipur
The wedding will take place at the Nita and Mukesh Ambani residence in Mumbai and the ceremony will be attended by family members and close friends.
The couple got engaged at Lake Como in Italy in September at a gala gathering that was attended by several Bollywood celebrities.
New Delhi: Isha Ambani, daughter of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) Chairman & Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, is getting married to Anand Piramal in Mumbai on December 12.
The wedding will take place at the Nita and Mukesh Ambani residence in Mumbai and the ceremony will be attended by family members and close friends. A statement by the Ambanis and Piramals said that ceremonies would be performed in accordance with Indian traditions, customs and culture.
“During the weekend prior to the wedding, the Ambani and Piramal families will host their friends and family in Udaipur, where they are partnering with artisans and craftsmen to integrate local culture and traditions into the festivities,” the statement said.
Isha and Anand, both Ivy League Alumni, are part of their family businesses. Isha is on the boards of Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail. She completed her Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the Stanford Business School in June this year.
Piramal, after completing his MBA from Harvard Business School, had launched a healthcare startup in rural Rajasthan – eSwasthya – that later merged with his family business to become Piramal Swasthya, a private primary healthcare initiative. In 2012, he went on to his second venture, Piramal Realty, a real estate startup that came out of his business school summer study.
The couple got engaged at Lake Como in Italy in September at a gala gathering that was attended by several Bollywood celebrities.
Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
