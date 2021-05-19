Isha Foundation Calls Out TN Minister for Dismissing Demand to Free Temples from Govt Control

Days after Tamil Nadu Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan dismissed the demand for temples to be free of government control as “nonsense", Isha Foundation criticised the leader while it also expressed its regrets at the “poor standard of public discourse" in the state.

Thiagarajan had also targeted Sadhguru, the founder of the Isha Foundation, who has been a spearheading the #FreeTNTemples campaign. The minister had further challenged the Mahashivratri event’s entry fee.

Responding to the minister’s comments, Isha Foundation said, “It is deeply unfortunate that a person holding high public office should resort to name-calling of a highly respected public figure. This unseemly attack trivialises the efforts and dedication of millions of Isha volunteers worldwide who are working tirelessly in service of humanity."

The Foundation further said, “We regret the deterioration of this culture and the poor standard of public discourse. This is certainly unbecoming of an elected representative and an Hon’ble member of the State’s Cabinet."

Clarifying on the issue of Mahashivratri tickets, the Foundation website posted, “Of the thousands of devotees who come to the Isha Yoga Center to celebrate Mahashivratri, only a few hundred pay for their seating. We are grateful to these few, for they support the event to remain free of charge for thousands of devotees in person and crores of devotees virtually. Every one of the people participating in Mahashivaratri Celebrations at the yoga center is offered free annadanam, or free food."

In February, Sadhguru launched the #FreeTNTemples movement and urged the government to hear the “anguished cry" of the community. He has raised the issue of alleged desecration and neglect of the temples. Before the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, he had written to MK Stalin and E Palaniswami, asking them to include the issue in their election manifestos.

