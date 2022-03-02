Isha Mahashivratri 2022: Sadhguru to Kick-off 30,000-Km-long Motorcycle Journey from London to India to Save Soil

Sadhguru, founder, Isha Foundation, on Tuesday launched Save Soil Movement to urge leaders around the world to initiate urgent policy-driven action in their countries to prevent soil extinction. In an emotional appeal, he told the audience present at the Isha Yoga Center to celebrate Mahashivratri: “Soil is the only magic where if you bury death, it sprouts life,” and added “we have come from this soil, we eat of this soil and when we die, we get back to the soil.”

Asking the audience to join the movement and raise their voice to Save Soil, Sadhguru announced, “From 21st of March, I’m riding from London – a lone motorcycle – 30,000 km, 27 nations, 100 days. These 100 days, every one of you, at least for 5-10 minutes a day, say something about soil. This is important. The whole world should speak of soil for 100 days.” He said unless people express explicitly to governments that they are concerned about the state of the soil, governments cannot act. “This is not a protest, this is not some kind of pressure tactics. This is an expression of the will of the citizens,” he said.

Live-wire energy enveloped the Isha Yoga Center as it celebrated its annual 12-hour cultural extravaganza, Mahashivaratri, on March 1. High-voltage music and dance performances, powerful meditation sessions, Linga Bhairavi and Adiyogi Maha Arti and the lighting of the Mahayoga Yagna contributed to the electric atmosphere at Adiyogi as the event unfolded in the presence of Sadhguru.

As customary, Sadhguru performed the Pancha Bhuta Aradhana or the cleansing of elements at the Dhyanalinga Yogic Temple before the celebrations at Adiyogi. Sadhguru also lit the Mahayoga Yagna to symbolize the spread of Yoga through the world before welcoming the gathering at Adiyogi.

A galaxy of singers teamed with Isha’s home-grown music band, Sounds of Isha, to keep the energetic audience on their feet through the night. They included Sean Roland, Karthik, Sandeep Narayanan, Papon, Mangali, Machel Montano and Hansraj Raghuvanshi among others.

The Kalari (martial arts) performance by students of Isha Samskriti along with dancers from Kerala had the audience spellbound. The drum jam is one of the most popular segments of the Mahashivaratri celebrations every year. This year, the Jamaab Drummers’ wowed the audience with their foot-tapping music.

The performances were interspersed with meditation sessions guided by Sadhguru and Sadhguru’s discourse which included a Q&A session. Thousands of people participated either in person or through live relay in the much anticipated powerful midnight meditation led by Sadhguru.

Guests at the event included Mariana Pacheco Montes, Ambassador of Columbia to India; Pramod Sawant, Chief Minister, Goa; Om Birla, Lok Sabha speaker; Miss India Manasa Varanasi, former India cricketer Venkatesh Prasad, and popular Hindi film actor Kangana Ranaut were among several celebrities and central government officials.

The Maha Annadanam, which is an offering of food to everyone who visits the Center on Mahashivaratri, was served to all visitors. For those who could not attend, over 150 television and web channels streamed the event live enabling them to participate virtually, reaching the event to a few million people worldwide.

