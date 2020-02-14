ISI 2020 Registration for Undergraduate, Postgraduate, M.Tech, PG Diploma and JRF Begins at isical.ac.in
The ISI Application Process 2020 notification was released by the Institute on its official website at isical.ac.in.
Representative image.
The Indian Statistical Institute has activated ISI application process 2020 for various academic courses on February 14, Friday. The ISI Application Process 2020 notification was released by the Institute on its official website at isical.ac.in.
Candidates, who are willing to go through the application process, are advised to read the official notification for ISI 2020 admission before getting themselves enrolled. Aspirants can also register themselves via direct link.
The programmes offered by the ISI includes Bachelor of Statistics (Honours), Bachelor of Mathematics (Honours), Master of Statistics, Master of Mathematics , Master of Science in Quantitative Economics, Master of Science in Quality Management Science, Master of Science in Library and Information Science, Master of Technology in Computer Science, Master of Technology in Quality, Reliability & Operations Research, Master of Technology in Cryptology and Security among others
Indian Statistical Institute Admission 2020: Know the steps to apply
Step 1: Log on to ISI’s official website
Step 2: Click on Admission 2020 at isical.ac.in
Step 3: A new window will open, select the course and proceed
Step 4: Click on new registration
Step 5: Enter all the required details and cross-check before clicking on the ‘Submit’
Step 6: Now, keep the scanned copy of the documents required ready and upload it
Step 7: Download Indian Statistical Institute Admission 2020 form and take a printout
