English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
ISI Admissions 2019 Schedule out at isical.ac.in, Registration begins February 2019
The Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) Admissions process is based on entrance examination system. As per the information available on the official website, ISI Admissions 2019 Entrance Exams are scheduled to be held on 12th May 2019.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
ISI Admissions 2019 Schedule has been released by the Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata on its official website - isical.ac.in. The Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) Admissions process is based on entrance examination system. As per the information available on the official website, ISI Admissions 2019 Entrance Exams are scheduled to be held on 12th May 2019.
The application process for the same will commence on 5th February 2019 and conclude on 12th March 2019 for candidates seeking admissions to various specialized programmes like B.Stat (Hons), B.Math (Hons), M.Stat, M.Math, MS (QE), MS (QMS), MS (LIS), M.Tech (CS), M.Tech (CrS), M.Tech (QROR) as well as PG Diploma and Research Fellowships at the ISI campuses in Kolkata, Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai and Tezpur.
ISI Admissions 2019 Schedule:
Online Application Process Begins – 5th February 2019
Online Application Process Ends – 12th March 2019
Submission of Application Fee – 7th February to 19th March 2019
Download Admit Card – 9th April 2019
ISI Admissions 2019 Entrance Exam – 12th May 2019
Result – June 2019
Interested candidates can check the schedule at the below mentioned url:
https://www.isical.ac.in/~admission/
The application process for the same will commence on 5th February 2019 and conclude on 12th March 2019 for candidates seeking admissions to various specialized programmes like B.Stat (Hons), B.Math (Hons), M.Stat, M.Math, MS (QE), MS (QMS), MS (LIS), M.Tech (CS), M.Tech (CrS), M.Tech (QROR) as well as PG Diploma and Research Fellowships at the ISI campuses in Kolkata, Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai and Tezpur.
ISI Admissions 2019 Schedule:
Online Application Process Begins – 5th February 2019
Online Application Process Ends – 12th March 2019
Submission of Application Fee – 7th February to 19th March 2019
Download Admit Card – 9th April 2019
ISI Admissions 2019 Entrance Exam – 12th May 2019
Result – June 2019
Interested candidates can check the schedule at the below mentioned url:
https://www.isical.ac.in/~admission/
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
3 Policemen Abducted and Killed in Kashmir Days After Hizbul's 'Quit or Die' Threat
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
SC Landmark Judgments To Be Delivered Before CJI Dipak Misra Leaves
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 21 September , 2018 3 Policemen Abducted and Killed in Kashmir Days After Hizbul's 'Quit or Die' Threat
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
Friday 21 September , 2018 SC Landmark Judgments To Be Delivered Before CJI Dipak Misra Leaves
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Schools Sreesanth, Sends Anup Jalota in Torture Room
- 'Welcome back': Sir Alex Ferguson at Man United for First Time Since Brain Operation
- Manisha Koirala Post Cancer: It Is Perfectly Fine to Prioritise Yourself
- Batti Gul Meter Chalu Box Office Day 1: Shahid Kapoor’s Film Earns Rs 6.76 Crore
- Android 9 Pie is Now Available For Your OnePlus 6; Other Phonemakers Could do Well to Learn
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...