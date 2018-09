ISI Admissions 2019 Schedule out at isical.ac.in, Registration begins February 2019

ISI Admissions 2019 Schedule has been released by the Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata on its official website - isical.ac.in . The Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) Admissions process is based on entrance examination system. As per the information available on the official website, ISI Admissions 2019 Entrance Exams are scheduled to be held on 12th May 2019.The application process for the same will commence on 5th February 2019 and conclude on 12th March 2019 for candidates seeking admissions to various specialized programmes like B.Stat (Hons), B.Math (Hons), M.Stat, M.Math, MS (QE), MS (QMS), MS (LIS), M.Tech (CS), M.Tech (CrS), M.Tech (QROR) as well as PG Diploma and Research Fellowships at the ISI campuses in Kolkata, Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai and Tezpur.Online Application Process Begins – 5th February 2019Online Application Process Ends – 12th March 2019Submission of Application Fee – 7th February to 19th March 2019Download Admit Card – 9th April 2019ISI Admissions 2019 Entrance Exam – 12th May 2019Result – June 2019Interested candidates can check the schedule at the below mentioned url: