GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

ISI Admissions 2019 Schedule out at isical.ac.in, Registration begins February 2019

The Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) Admissions process is based on entrance examination system. As per the information available on the official website, ISI Admissions 2019 Entrance Exams are scheduled to be held on 12th May 2019.

Contributor Content

Updated:September 22, 2018, 4:16 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
ISI Admissions 2019 Schedule out at isical.ac.in, Registration begins February 2019
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
ISI Admissions 2019 Schedule has been released by the Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata on its official website - isical.ac.in. The Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) Admissions process is based on entrance examination system. As per the information available on the official website, ISI Admissions 2019 Entrance Exams are scheduled to be held on 12th May 2019.

The application process for the same will commence on 5th February 2019 and conclude on 12th March 2019 for candidates seeking admissions to various specialized programmes like B.Stat (Hons), B.Math (Hons), M.Stat, M.Math, MS (QE), MS (QMS), MS (LIS), M.Tech (CS), M.Tech (CrS), M.Tech (QROR) as well as PG Diploma and Research Fellowships at the ISI campuses in Kolkata, Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai and Tezpur.

ISI Admissions 2019 Schedule:

Online Application Process Begins – 5th February 2019

Online Application Process Ends – 12th March 2019

Submission of Application Fee – 7th February to 19th March 2019

Download Admit Card – 9th April 2019

ISI Admissions 2019 Entrance Exam – 12th May 2019

Result – June 2019

Interested candidates can check the schedule at the below mentioned url:

https://www.isical.ac.in/~admission/
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...