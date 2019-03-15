LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
ISI Agent Accused of Passing Military Intelligence to Pakistan Arrested in Jalandhar

The accused revealed that he was in touch with an ISI agent in Pakistan and was tasked to provide information of Indian Army units located along Indo-Pak border, along with details of Army’s movement along the area.

Ramlal Kondal | News18

Updated:March 15, 2019, 11:48 AM IST
Image for representation only.
Amritsar/ Jalandhar: As a part of the ongoing crackdown on terror, the police on Thursday arrested an ISI agent from Jalandhar, after receiving intelligence on his activities from a Jammu and Kashmir-based Military Intelligence Unit.

Accused Ram Kumar was arrested by the State Special operations Cell (SSOC) Amritsar, after they learnt that the Fazilka resident was in touch with Pakistani Intelligence Operatives (PIO) and was passing sensitive military information to them.

Two mobile phones and four SIM cards were also found in his possession, the police said.

Upon further interrogation, the accused revealed that he was in touch with an ISI agent in Pakistan and was tasked to provide information of Indian Army units located along Indo-Pak border, along with details of Army’s movement along the area.

The espionage agent confessed to have passed sensitive military information to his Pakistani handler over WhatsApp in lieu of money. Apart from providing information, the accused also confessed to providing Indian mobile numbers to Pakistani Intelligence Operatives, thereby facilitating them in carrying out inimical activities within the country.

A case under Sections 3, 4, 5, 9 of the Official Secrets Act (OSA) 1923 and 120-B of the IPC has been registered against him at the Police Station SSOC Amritsar and Ram Kumar is scheduled to be summoned at court on Friday.
| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
