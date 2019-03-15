English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
ISI Agent Accused of Passing Military Intelligence to Pakistan Arrested in Jalandhar
The accused revealed that he was in touch with an ISI agent in Pakistan and was tasked to provide information of Indian Army units located along Indo-Pak border, along with details of Army’s movement along the area.
Amritsar/ Jalandhar: As a part of the ongoing crackdown on terror, the police on Thursday arrested an ISI agent from Jalandhar, after receiving intelligence on his activities from a Jammu and Kashmir-based Military Intelligence Unit.
Accused Ram Kumar was arrested by the State Special operations Cell (SSOC) Amritsar, after they learnt that the Fazilka resident was in touch with Pakistani Intelligence Operatives (PIO) and was passing sensitive military information to them.
Two mobile phones and four SIM cards were also found in his possession, the police said.
Upon further interrogation, the accused revealed that he was in touch with an ISI agent in Pakistan and was tasked to provide information of Indian Army units located along Indo-Pak border, along with details of Army’s movement along the area.
The espionage agent confessed to have passed sensitive military information to his Pakistani handler over WhatsApp in lieu of money. Apart from providing information, the accused also confessed to providing Indian mobile numbers to Pakistani Intelligence Operatives, thereby facilitating them in carrying out inimical activities within the country.
A case under Sections 3, 4, 5, 9 of the Official Secrets Act (OSA) 1923 and 120-B of the IPC has been registered against him at the Police Station SSOC Amritsar and Ram Kumar is scheduled to be summoned at court on Friday.
