ISI Trained Pak Spy Assigned to Collect Info on Indian Army Arrested in Rajasthan
Nawab Khan used to share information to his handlers based in Pakistan through WhatsApp in code language in lieu of money.
Jaipur: A 36-year-old man, who was detained near the International Border on suspicion of spying for Pakistan, has been arrested, officials said here Tuesday.
Nawab Khan, a resident of Sam area near the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, was detained on Sunday, an official said.
Khan was involved in espionage activities and was working as a jeep driver, Additional Director General of Intelligence Umesh Mishra said.
Khan used to share information to his handlers based in Pakistan through WhatsApp in code language in lieu of money, Mishra said.
Khan visited Pakistan last year where he came in touch with an agent of that country's intelligence agency ISI. The ISI agent trained him and gave him tasks of collecting and sharing information related to Army movement, the officer said.
He was arrested after being interrogated by a joint team of security agencies.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
