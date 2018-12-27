ISIS Case: Delhi Court Sends 10 Arrested Accused to 12-day NIA Custody

A Delhi court on Thursday sent 10 people arrested in the ISIS case to 12-day NIA custody. They were arrested on Wednesday on the suspicion of being members of an ISIS-inspired group who were planning suicide attacks and serial blasts, targeting politicians as also government installations, in Delhi and other parts of north India.They were produced amidst tight security and with covered faces before Additional Sessions Judge Ajay Pandey who ordered in-camera proceedings in the case.NIA had sought 15-day custodial interrogation of the accused who were arrested from various parts of the national capital and Uttar Pradesh.Those arrested in the case are: Mufti Mohammed Suhail alias Hazrath (29), Anas Yunus (24), Rashid Zafar Raq alias Zafar (23), Saeed alias Sayeed (28), Saeed's brother Raees Ahmad, Zubair Malik (20), Zubair's brother Zaid (22), Saqib Iftekar (26), Mohammed Irshad (in late 20s) and Mohammed Azam (35).*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.