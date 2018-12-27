LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
ISIS Case: Delhi Court Sends 10 Arrested Accused to 12-day NIA Custody

They were produced amidst tight security and with covered faces before Additional Sessions Judge Ajay Pandey who ordered in-camera proceedings in the case.

PTI

Updated:December 27, 2018, 3:34 PM IST
The recovery made by the NIA after its raids at 17 locations on Wednesday.
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday sent 10 people arrested in the ISIS case to 12-day NIA custody. They were arrested on Wednesday on the suspicion of being members of an ISIS-inspired group who were planning suicide attacks and serial blasts, targeting politicians as also government installations, in Delhi and other parts of north India.

NIA had sought 15-day custodial interrogation of the accused who were arrested from various parts of the national capital and Uttar Pradesh.

Those arrested in the case are: Mufti Mohammed Suhail alias Hazrath (29), Anas Yunus (24), Rashid Zafar Raq alias Zafar (23), Saeed alias Sayeed (28), Saeed's brother Raees Ahmad, Zubair Malik (20), Zubair's brother Zaid (22), Saqib Iftekar (26), Mohammed Irshad (in late 20s) and Mohammed Azam (35).

