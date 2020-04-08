Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Islamic State Claims Responsibility for Attack on CRPF in South Kashmir

The Islamic State terror group on Tuesday claimed responsibility for an attack on a CRPF patrolling party in Anantnag district of south Kashmir in which a jawan was killed and another injured.

PTI

Updated:April 8, 2020, 7:29 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Islamic State Claims Responsibility for Attack on CRPF in South Kashmir
Image for representation.

Srinagar: The Islamic State terror group on Tuesday claimed responsibility for an attack on a CRPF patrolling party in Anantnag district of south Kashmir in which a jawan was killed and another injured.

The group, which has a very little presence in the valley, made the claim on its Amaq news agency within hours of the attack.

"The caliphate soldiers targeted a gathering of Indian police in the area (Bijbehara) in Kashmir...." it said in its claim.

Head Constable Shiv Lal Neetam was killed in the incident in Bijbehara on Tuesday evening, 42 km from Srinagar.

At about 5:50 pm, a man threw a grenade at a Central Reserve Police Force patrolling party at Goriwan Chowk in the area and fled, officials said.

While it was earlier reported that the jawans received splinter injuries, officials later said the grenade did not explode.

The militants then fired upon the forces, injuring two CRPF personnel who were rushed to a hospital where Neetam was declared brought dead, they said.

The official added that a bomb disposal squad was rushed to the spot to diffuse the grenade.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    4,312

     

  • Total Confirmed

    4,789

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    352

     

  • Total DEATHS

    124

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 07 (06:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,047,476

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,431,706

    +787

  • Cured/Discharged

    302,150

     

  • Total DEATHS

    82,080

    +46
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres