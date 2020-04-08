Islamic State Claims Responsibility for Attack on CRPF in South Kashmir
The Islamic State terror group on Tuesday claimed responsibility for an attack on a CRPF patrolling party in Anantnag district of south Kashmir in which a jawan was killed and another injured.
Image for representation.
Srinagar: The Islamic State terror group on Tuesday claimed responsibility for an attack on a CRPF patrolling party in Anantnag district of south Kashmir in which a jawan was killed and another injured.
The group, which has a very little presence in the valley, made the claim on its Amaq news agency within hours of the attack.
"The caliphate soldiers targeted a gathering of Indian police in the area (Bijbehara) in Kashmir...." it said in its claim.
Head Constable Shiv Lal Neetam was killed in the incident in Bijbehara on Tuesday evening, 42 km from Srinagar.
At about 5:50 pm, a man threw a grenade at a Central Reserve Police Force patrolling party at Goriwan Chowk in the area and fled, officials said.
While it was earlier reported that the jawans received splinter injuries, officials later said the grenade did not explode.
The militants then fired upon the forces, injuring two CRPF personnel who were rushed to a hospital where Neetam was declared brought dead, they said.
The official added that a bomb disposal squad was rushed to the spot to diffuse the grenade.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Aishwarya Rai's 23-year-old Dance Clip From Unreleased Film Goes Viral
- Sunny Leone and Mandana Karimi Go All Wild in This Dance Clip, Watch Video
- Purab Kohli Says He, Wife Lucy and Their Two Kids Were All Down with COVID-19 Symptoms in London
- UK Netizens Call on Nation to 'Clap for Boris' as PM Johnson Battles Coronavirus in ICU
- Xerox is Making Disposable Ventilators And They do Not Require Power to Work