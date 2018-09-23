The government’s decision to call off talks between foreign minister Sushma Swaraj and her Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi in New York later this month was prompted by an intercept from Inter Services Intelligence (ISI), in which handlers based in Pakistan directed terrorists based in Jammu and Kashmir to kill special police officers.The Centre had scrapped the planned dialogue on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meeting within 24 hours of agreeing to it, after three policemen were abducted from their homes in Shopian and shot dead, allegedly by terrorists belonging to Hizbul Mujahideen. The brutal murders came just a couple of days after the terror outfit’s commander Riyaz Naikoo issued a “resign or die” threat to government servants in the Valley.According to a Times of India report, the killings were planned to the last detail in Islamabad, the intercepts have showed. The ISI handlers in the messages directed their foot-soldiers in Kashmir to kill the SPOs immediately after the abductions, and even gave the instruction to free the one civilian that was kidnapped.The bullet-ridden bodies of the three SPOs were recovered just over an hour after the abductions, causing massive outrage all over the country and triggering reversal in the government’s position regarding talks with Pakistan. Sources in intelligence agencies said the killings were aimed at derailing the local body polls in Jammu and Kashmir.The ministry of external affairs, while announcing its decision to scrap talks, had said that the decision to agree for dialogue was in response to the spirit reflected in letters from new Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to PM Narendra Modi that talked about bringing a positive change and mutual desire for peace.But the killings, ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, “exposed the evil agenda of Pakistan and the true face of Imran Khan”.Army chief General Bipin Rawat also said strong action was needed to avenge barbarism by terrorists and Pakistan Army against Indian security forces. “I think the other side must also feel the same pain,” he said.The government’s decision also triggered an angry reaction from across the border, with Imran Khan saying he was disappointed by the “arrogant and negative response by India.” “All my life I have come across small men occupying big offices who do not have the vision to see the larger picture,” he said.