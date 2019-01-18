ISIS Module: Court Extends NIA Custody of Accused by Seven Days

A Delhi court on Friday extended by seven days the NIA remand of a man arrested from UP in connection with its probe against an ISIS-inspired group for allegedly planning suicide attacks and serial blasts targeting politicians and government installations in Delhi and other parts of north India.Special Judge Rakesh Syal allowed the NIA's plea for further remand during in-chamber proceedings after 24-year-old Muhammed Absar was produced in court on expiry of his six-day custodial interrogation, his advocate Mohammed Noorullah said.The NIA had arrested 12 men, including a 'mufti' from Amroha, also in western Uttar Pradesh, who it said were planning suicide attacks and serial blasts targeting politicians and government installations in Delhi and other parts of north India.The NIA had seized a locally made rocket launcher, material for suicide vests and 112 alarm clocks to be used as timers during its searches in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.Those arrested included the alleged mastermind, 29-year-old Mohammed Suhail, a Muslim legal expert empowered to give rulings on religious matters, from Amroha, an engineering student of Amity University in Noida and a third-year undergraduate student in humanities of a university in Delhi as well as two welders, according to NIA officials.