English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
ISIS Module: Court Extends NIA Custody of Accused by Seven Days
The NIA had arrested 12 men, including a 'mufti' from Amroha, also in western Uttar Pradesh, who it said were planning suicide attacks and serial blasts targeting politicians and government installations in Delhi and other parts of north India.
Representative photo: Reuters
Loading...
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday extended by seven days the NIA remand of a man arrested from UP in connection with its probe against an ISIS-inspired group for allegedly planning suicide attacks and serial blasts targeting politicians and government installations in Delhi and other parts of north India.
Special Judge Rakesh Syal allowed the NIA's plea for further remand during in-chamber proceedings after 24-year-old Muhammed Absar was produced in court on expiry of his six-day custodial interrogation, his advocate Mohammed Noorullah said.
The NIA had arrested 12 men, including a 'mufti' from Amroha, also in western Uttar Pradesh, who it said were planning suicide attacks and serial blasts targeting politicians and government installations in Delhi and other parts of north India.
The NIA had seized a locally made rocket launcher, material for suicide vests and 112 alarm clocks to be used as timers during its searches in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.
Those arrested included the alleged mastermind, 29-year-old Mohammed Suhail, a Muslim legal expert empowered to give rulings on religious matters, from Amroha, an engineering student of Amity University in Noida and a third-year undergraduate student in humanities of a university in Delhi as well as two welders, according to NIA officials.
Special Judge Rakesh Syal allowed the NIA's plea for further remand during in-chamber proceedings after 24-year-old Muhammed Absar was produced in court on expiry of his six-day custodial interrogation, his advocate Mohammed Noorullah said.
The NIA had arrested 12 men, including a 'mufti' from Amroha, also in western Uttar Pradesh, who it said were planning suicide attacks and serial blasts targeting politicians and government installations in Delhi and other parts of north India.
The NIA had seized a locally made rocket launcher, material for suicide vests and 112 alarm clocks to be used as timers during its searches in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.
Those arrested included the alleged mastermind, 29-year-old Mohammed Suhail, a Muslim legal expert empowered to give rulings on religious matters, from Amroha, an engineering student of Amity University in Noida and a third-year undergraduate student in humanities of a university in Delhi as well as two welders, according to NIA officials.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Mahi Maar Raha Hai': Twitter Hails Dhoni as India Register Historic ODI Series Win in Australia
- Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Win Hearts as They Twin in Melbourne, See Pics
- The 10 Year Challenge on Facebook: Intelligent Algorithms Aside, Are we The Product, Again?
- New Toyota Camry Hybrid Launched in India for Rs 36.95 Lakh
- After #10YearChallenge, BJP Throws Open #5YearChallenge to Show 'Modi-Era Progress'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results