ISL Organisers Invite Bids For A New Team This Season, Decks Cleared For East Bengal

New Delhi: Indian Super League organisers on Friday invited bids for a new team for the upcoming season, a development which is expected to clear the decks for East Bengal joining the cash-rich football event. East Bengal on Wednesday got an investor in Kolkata-based Shree Cement and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who played a big role in the negotiations, made a strong pitch for the century-old club’s inclusion in the ISL.

The new season is scheduled to start in November. “FSDL invites bids from interested parties for the award of one (01) additional team to enrol and participate in the Hero Indian Super League, from its seventh edition to be staged in 2020-2021,” the tender notice issued by the organisers said.

“Bids are invited in respect of 06 cities – Delhi, Ludhiana, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Siliguri and Bhopal. Under and subject to the Invitation to Bid (ITB), one (01) new winning bidder and accordingly one new team shall be enrolled and awarded the right to participate in the ISL from the seventh edition onwards,” the FSDL said. East Bengal and Shree Cement officials told .

