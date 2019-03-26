LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Islamabad HC Asks Pakistan Govt to Take Custody, Ensure Protection of Abducted Hindu Girls

The Court has ordered protective measures fearing persecution, vengeful activities and the threat to the lives of the two girls, till the matter is in court.

News18.com

Updated:March 26, 2019, 12:33 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Islamabad HC Asks Pakistan Govt to Take Custody, Ensure Protection of Abducted Hindu Girls
Representative image.
Loading...
New Delhi: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday ordered the government to take into custody the two Hindu girls allegedly abducted and forcibly converted from Hinduism and married to Muslim men. The Court has also ordered to ensure they are protected, GeoTV reported.

Raveena and Reena from Ghtoki district of Sindh had approached the Islamabad High Court seeking protection against their forceful conversion to Islam.

After hearing their plea, the Chief Justice of the IHC directed the Islamabad Deputy Commission and Director General Human Rights to take over their custody, until the matter is resolved in court.

The court remarked that the girls cannot be taken back to Sindh fearing persecution, vengeful activities and the threat to their lives, till the matter is in court, GeoTV reported.

The two underage girls were allegedly kidnapped by a group of "influential" men from their home in Ghotki district in Sindh on the eve of Holi. Soon after the kidnapping, a video went viral in which a cleric was purportedly shown solemnising the Nikah (marriage) of the two girls, triggering nationwide outrage.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram