Islamabad Offers Consular Access to Kulbhushan Jadhav for Tomorrow, Tweets Pak Foreign Office
Last week, India had asked for "immediate, effective and unhindered" consular access to Jadhav from Pakistan and said that it was in touch with the neighbouring country through diplomatic channels.
File photo of Kulbhushan Jadav
New Delhi: Kulbhushan Jadhav, a retired Indian Navy officer sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court, will be given consular access on Monday in accordance with Vienna Convention, Pakistan Foreign Office Spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said.
"Consular access for Indian spy Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav, a serving Indian naval officer and RAW operative, is being provided on Monday 2 September 2019, in line with Vienna Convention on Consular relations, ICJ judgement & the laws of Pakistan," Faisal tweeted.
In July, the Hague-based ICJ ordered Pakistan to grant India consular access to Jadhav without further delay. Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, at a media briefing, said: "We are in touch with the Pakistani side through diplomatic channels. Based on the judgment of the International Court of Justice, we had asked for immediate, effective and unhindered consular access." "Let us see the response we get from the Pakistani side," he added.
India had sent a communication to Pakistan, virtually turning down Islamabad's conditional offer of providing consular access to Jadhav. Earlier, Pakistan had offered India consular access to Jadhav. The offer had come two weeks after the ICJ had ordered Pakistan to grant India consular access to Jadhav without further delay.
Jadhav, 49, a retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of "espionage and terrorism" in April 2017, following which India had moved the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
