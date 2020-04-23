Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Islamic Centre of India to Live Stream Recitation of Quran on Facebook During Month of Ramzan

“There should be no Roza Iftaar parties at all, instead that money should be utilised for food and ration for the poor people," said Maulana Mahali.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18.com@qazifarazahmad

Updated:April 23, 2020, 2:21 PM IST
Islamic Centre of India to Live Stream Recitation of Quran on Facebook During Month of Ramzan
Image for representation. (AP)

Lucknow: Keeping in mind the coronavirus lockdown and social distancing, Islamic Centre of India has announced that it will live stream the recitation of Holy Quran during the month of Ramzan.

The Islamic Centre of India will do a Facebook live stream every day during Ramzan from 8 pm to 10 pm on its page facebook.com/islamiccentreofindia, which can be accessed by anyone across the globe during lockdown.

Clerics and religious leaders have already urged and issued various appeals to people to pray inside their houses and follow lockdown guidelines during Ramzan.

The Facebook Live of Recitation of verses from the Holy Quran will start from April 25, said Chief of All India Islamic Centre, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali.

“As the lockdown is in progress and social distancing norms are also being practised, the All India Islamic Centre will be live streaming the recitation of Holy Quran. Every day two paras (chapters) will be recited from 8pm to 10pm."

"People should perform wazu and listen to it with their family members, after this they should perform 20 ratkaats of Namaaz-e-Tarweeh. I know it is important for Muslims to pray to Allah during the month of Ramzan, but keeping in mind the prevailing conditions, this is the best way to pray to Allah and keep everyone safe,” he said.

“There should be no Roza Iftaar parties at all, instead that money should be utilised for food and ration for the poor people. Also people should avoid sending loads of Iftaari to the mosques, they should only send Iftaari for four or five people who are in the mosque. People should pray especially to end this pandemic,” added Maulana Mahali.

A similar appeal was also issued by Shia cleric Maulana Saif Abbas asking people to abide by the lockdown guidelines during these tough times.

“The coronavirus pandemic has affected more than 200 countries till now. The holy month of Ramzan is coming but one should abide by the lockdown norms. It will be better for us to abide by what is suggested by doctors and authorities. We should follow all the lockdown norms as it is in favour of us and our families.”

Earlier the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath had also urged religious leaders to ensure that social distancing is maintained during upcoming festivals. “I know there are events like Baisakhi and Ramzan. I would request all religious leaders to urge people not to gather for any kind public function as social distancing must be practised,” he said.

Meanwhile on Saturday, World Health Organisation also issued guidelines to be followed during the month of Ramzan. In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with strict social distancing norms in place in several countries, the WHO recommended that cancelling social and religious gatherings is a must when the pandemic has claimed more than 1.5 lakh lives around the world.

“A standardised risk assessment exercise must be followed while taking a decision to either modify or cancel, or proceed with holding a mass gathering,” said the guidelines. Health authorities across the globe have been directed to take a comprehensive approach towards the ongoing pandemic.

Instead of the mass gatherings, virtual alternatives can be adopted, for example, using mediums such as television, radio or the internet. Religious leaders should be involved early in decision making, so that they can be actively engaged in communicating any decision affecting events connected with Ramadan.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

