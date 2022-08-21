Islamic Foundation to Raise Funds to Construct Mosque in Ayodhya

An action plan is being prepared to garner funds for the construction of a mosque in Ayodhya’s Dhannipur village on five-acre land given to Muslims on the directions of the Supreme Court. The land was given to the Muslim side following the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit.

The Indo Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF), which has been set up for the construction of the mosque, will build a mosque along with a hospital, library, community kitchen and research institute, on the land. Foundation secretary Athar Hussain told .

.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here