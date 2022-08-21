CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#Janmashtami#KoffeeWithKaran#AsiaCup2022
Home » News » India » Islamic Foundation to Raise Funds to Construct Mosque in Ayodhya
1-MIN READ

Islamic Foundation to Raise Funds to Construct Mosque in Ayodhya

PTI

Last Updated: August 21, 2022, 12:20 IST

Lucknow, India

The land was given to the Muslim side following the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit. (PTI File Photo)

The land was given to the Muslim side following the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit. (PTI File Photo)

The land for mosque construction was given to the Muslim side following the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ram JanmabhoomiBabri Masjid title suit.

An action plan is being prepared to garner funds for the construction of a mosque in Ayodhya’s Dhannipur village on five-acre land given to Muslims on the directions of the Supreme Court. The land was given to the Muslim side following the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit.

The Indo Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF), which has been set up for the construction of the mosque, will build a mosque along with a hospital, library, community kitchen and research institute, on the land. Foundation secretary Athar Hussain told .

.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here

Tags:
first published:August 21, 2022, 12:20 IST
last updated:August 21, 2022, 12:20 IST