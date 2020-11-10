Islampur Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Islampur (इस्लामपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Magadh region and Nalanda district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Nalanda. Islampur is part of 29. Nalanda Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.06%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 64.43%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,86,880 eligible electors, of which 1,52,566 were male, 1,33,314 female and 8 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,70,550 eligible electors, of which 1,44,563 were male, 1,25,978 female and 9 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,37,595 eligible electors, of which 1,27,124 were male, 1,10,471 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Islampur in 2015 was 533. In 2010, there were 286.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Chandrasen Prasad of JDU won in this seat by defeating Birendra Gope of BJP by a margin of 22,602 votes which was 15.75% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 46.4% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Rajib Ranjan of JDU won in this seat defeating Virendra Gop of RJD by a margin of 23,808 votes which was 20.81% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 49.24% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes in 174. Islampur Assembly segment of Nalanda Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Kaushlendra Kumar won the Nalanda Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes this Assembly segment and JDU won the Nalanda Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 18 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 22 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Islampur are: Atri Muni Alias Shakti Singh Yadav (RJD), Kumar Suman Singh Alias Ranjit Singh (LJP), Krishnamurari Sharan Alias Prem Mukhiya (JDU), Jainendra Kumar (NCP), Ramvilaf Paswan (BSP), Abhay Shankar (RJJP), Kumar Haricharan Singh Yadav (BMF), Niraj Sharma (JDS), Mamta Rani Alias Pinki Devi (PBP), Ravindar Das (SSD), Rajiv Nayan Prasad (PP), Raju Kumar (JAPL), Shyam Kant Kumar (NJRP), Suryamani Prakash (JVKP), Ashok Kumar (IND), Kapil Prasad (IND), Dular Chand Prasad (IND), Munendra Kumar (IND), Sudhir Kumar (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 55.73%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 53.06%, while it was 48.15% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 305 polling stations in 174. Islampur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 284. In 2010 there were 276 polling stations.

Extent:

174. Islampur constituency comprises of the following areas of Nalanda district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Islampur and Ekangarsarai. It shares an inter-state border with Nalanda.

Islampur seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Islampur is 345.65 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Islampur is: 25°09'14.4"N 85°14'29.8"E.

