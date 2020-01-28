Isolation Wards to be Set Up in UP Hospitals as Safeguard Against Coronavirus
Many precautionary and awareness-related directives were issued in a health department review meeting chaired by the CM, where Yogi Adityanath directed for special vigil at airports and the Indo-Nepal border.
FIle photo of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Lucknow: Ten-bed isolation wards will now to be set up in each district hospital and medical college in Uttar Pradesh, as a precautionary measure to deal with any suspected case of coronavirus.
The directive came during a review meeting of the Health Department chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, an official release said.
Adityanath has also directed for special vigil to be maintained at airports and the Indo-Nepal border. Health officials have been asked to take necessary steps in coordination with the Union Health Ministry.
The government has also issued directions for spreading awareness about the virus, and the precautionary steps needed to tackle it.
