Israel Embassy Explosion 'Serious Blast Gone Wrong', Involvement of Iranian Agencies Suspected: Sources

Evidence suggests that the explosion that occurred near the Israel Embassy on January 29 was a serious blast gone wrong, top intelligence sources said on Sunday.

Sources told CNN-News18 that the available evidence points towards a possible involvement of Iranian agencies in the incident, but offered no confirmation of the same yet. Any connection of the incident to terrorist group ISIS is not being taken seriously by intelligence agencies, they said.

Three people that the Israeli embassy recommended questioning were interrogated and let go, sources said. The three individuals - one Afghan national, another one from Uttar Pradesh and the taxi driver - were those who appeared in the CCTV footage available from the embassy camera.

"Paris connection not found. The car tracker was wrongly thrown and the car got wrong parked in front of Embassy in Paris," they said. Sources said that a final report on the incident may be released later tonight.