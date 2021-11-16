Israel Embassy Organises Free Health Clinic for Underprivileged Women in Delhi

The Embassy of Israel in partnership with NGO KHUSHII and Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute on Tuesday organised ‘Women’s Health Clinic’ in urban slums of South Delhi and North Delhi between 15th - 19th November 2021. This initiative aims to increase awareness of women’s health issues including cancer prevention and early detection that are important to effective treatment.

An Israeli medical delegation from Tel-Aviv Sourasky Medical Centre also participated in the clinic. It was led by Dr Ronit Almog, a senior obstetric and gynecologist. The delegation included four senior physicians who are specialists in the field of women’s health: obstetric & gynecologist, women oncologist and breast surgeon.

Ambassador of Israel to India Naor Gilon expressed gratitude to doctors, community health specialists and partners for making the health clinic a huge success. “We are happy to be part of this important collaboration that promotes women’s health and awareness education. Israel and India share strong values of friendship, but as important are the relations between the Indian and Israeli people. Through cooperation and the combination of India and Israel’s medical prowess, we can find effective solutions that will help both peoples, as well as the world,” Ambassador Naor Gilon said.

The health clinics were organised for five days in Sangam Vihar, South Delhi, and Mukandpur, North Delhi. Eminent doctors from Israel and India participated in these clinics.

The clinics provided services free of cost blood pressure, blood sugar check-ups, Physician check-ups, disbursement of medicines, gynecological check-ups and pap smear tests were also conducted. Upon examination, individuals who needed further tests and attention were referred to specialist doctors for free diagnosis and treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute.

“I’m thrilled to visit India and be part of this important collaboration between the Israel Embassy, KHUSHII organization and Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute. Our aim is to increase awareness of women’s health issues. Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women. One in four newly detected cancers in women in India is breast cancer; cervical cancer is the second most common cancer in India. We believe that cooperation between the medical teams will make “Women’s Health Clinic" a huge success,” Dr Ronit Almog, the head of the Israeli medical delegation said.

Harish, Executive Director, KHUSHII said thanked the participating organisation, especially Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute.

LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, who also visited these clinics, said. “I am delighted to be here and to see the important work of the Women’s Health Clinic that will enable early cancer detection, which is vital for effective treatment. As the daughter of a gynecologist who grew up working with her at health camps addressing women’s health, I can connect and encourage everyone to raise awareness on this issue.”

