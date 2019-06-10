Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

50-year-old Kerala Man Stabbed to Death in Israel After Argument Among Tenants, Flatmate Injured

Police have arrested two Indian suspects for the murder of Jerome Arthar Philip, who was stabbed in his apartment on Neve Sha'anan Street.

PTI

Updated:June 10, 2019, 11:19 AM IST
50-year-old Kerala Man Stabbed to Death in Israel After Argument Among Tenants, Flatmate Injured
Police have arrested two Indian suspects for the murder of Jerome Arthar Philip, who was stabbed in his apartment on Neve Sha'anan Street.
Tel Aviv: A fifty-year-old Indian national was stabbed to death and another injured when a quarrel broke out among tenants living in an apartment in Israel's Tel Aviv city, according to the police.

Jerome Arthar Philip from Kerala was stabbed on Saturday night in his apartment on Neve Sha'anan Street. He succumbed to his injuries at Tel Aviv's Ichilov hospital.

The other victim, Peter Xavier, 60, also from Kerala, is said to be in a stable condition now.

Police suspect that the man was murdered, and have arrested two suspects, who are also Indian citizens. They lived with the victim in the same apartment.

An initial investigation by police revealed that a quarrel broke out among the tenants during which two of them were stabbed in their upper bodies, sustaining severe and moderate injuries respectively.

Magen David Adom rescue services staff arrived at the scene within minutes after the incident was reported and took the victims to Ichilov hospital.

