Israel Offers Unconditional Help to India to Defend Itself, Especially Against Terror: Envoy

Israel has offered unconditional help to India in defending itself, especially against terrorism, asserting that "there is no limit" to its assistance, an assurance which assumes significance amid demands that the government consider Israeli-type retaliation to terror strikes.The comments by newly appointed Israeli envoy Ron Malka came in response to a question on up to what extent Jerusalem will go to help India to deal with terrorism.Last Thursday, in one of the deadliest attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan-based terror outfit JeM killed 40 CRPF personnel after which there have been growing demands that the government should explore Israeli-type anti-terror operations. The Israeli military is known for its precise and quick strikes."Whatever India needs to defend itself there is no limit. We are here to help our close friend India to defend itself especially against terrorism because terrorism is the problem of the world and not only of India and Israel," Malka said during an interview early last week.Emphasising that the world should fight terrorism and eliminate it by collaborating, he said, "So, we help India, share our knowledge, share our technique because we really want to help our really important friend."The 52-year old Malka, who was in Israeli military service from where he retired with the rank of full colonel, said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told him that India was a very "important partner, very important friend and he wanted to collaborate to enhance ties and deepen them... to share our knowledge."The ambassador said his country had no diplomatic ties with Pakistan and therefore, did not engage bilaterally in any activity with them.By strengthening India, Israel was contributing to world stability and sustainability because India has a very important role in it, Malka said. "We are just doing it to make the world a better place to live..."After the Pulwama attack, Malka had also tweeted that "Israel strongly condemns the terror attack in #Pulwama and stands by our Indian friends during this difficult hour. We send our deepest condolences to the CPRF and their families, the people of India and the Indian government following the terrible #KashmirTerrorAttack ."India has been maintaining that Pakistan's spy agency ISI was involved in the Pulwama terror strike. The Pakistan-based UN-proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) has claimed the responsibility for the attack on February 14.