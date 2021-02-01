News18 Logo

Days after Blast near Embassy, Israel PM Netanyahu Thanks Modi for Safeguarding Representatives
Days after Blast near Embassy, Israel PM Netanyahu Thanks Modi for Safeguarding Representatives

A file photo of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with Indian counterpart Narendra Modi. (Twitter/IsraeliPM)

A file photo of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with Indian counterpart Narendra Modi. (Twitter/IsraeliPM)

The two leaders also discussed possible cooperation in the production and supply of vaccines to Israel and the mutual recognition of certificates of vaccination.

Days after the minor blast the Israel Embassy in New Delhi, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday spoke to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and thanked him for his government's efforts to safeguard Israeli representatives.

A post in the Israel PM's official account said Modi noted that his country is "committed to the security of our people and added that India would continue to cooperate with Israel in the fight against terrorism".

Netanyahu also congratulated Modi on the production of vaccines in India and the start of the inoculation process here. Modi also congratulated Netanyahu on the successful vaccines operation in Israel.

The two leaders further discussed possible cooperation in the production and supply of vaccines to Israel and the mutual recognition of certificates of vaccination.


