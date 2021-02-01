Days after Blast near Embassy, Israel PM Netanyahu Thanks Modi for Safeguarding Representatives

Days after the minor blast the Israel Embassy in New Delhi, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday spoke to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and thanked him for his government's efforts to safeguard Israeli representatives.

A post in the Israel PM's official account said Modi noted that his country is "committed to the security of our people and added that India would continue to cooperate with Israel in the fight against terrorism".

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke today by telephone with Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi and thanked him for his government's efforts to safeguard Israeli representatives in the aftermath of the terrorist event near the Israeli Embassy in India. — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) February 1, 2021

Netanyahu also congratulated Modi on the production of vaccines in India and the start of the inoculation process here. Modi also congratulated Netanyahu on the successful vaccines operation in Israel.

The two leaders further discussed possible cooperation in the production and supply of vaccines to Israel and the mutual recognition of certificates of vaccination.